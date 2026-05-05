UN refugee agency warns Lebanon crisis far from over despite ceasefire

The UN refugee agency warned Tuesday that the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon remains severe despite a ceasefire announced last month, citing ongoing violence, displacement, and growing needs.

Karolina Lindholm Billing, the agency's representative in Lebanon, told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday that the situation is at "a deeply fragile moment," with continued Israeli airstrikes, movement restrictions, and barriers to return forcing repeated displacement.

"Despite an announced ceasefire in place since 17 April, the displacement and humanitarian crisis in Lebanon is far from over," she said.

At least 380 people have been killed since the ceasefire, while widespread destruction has left homes and infrastructure damaged or unusable, she added.

Billing said many families attempting to return are being forced to flee again after finding their homes destroyed and basic services unavailable.

"Families flee, return briefly, then flee again-caught in repeated and exhausting cycles of uncertainty," she said.

More than 310,000 Syrians have crossed back into Syria since March amid the escalation, while the Lebanon Flash Appeal is only 38% funded, limiting aid efforts.

She urged that the fragile ceasefire must be upheld to enable safe returns for displaced families and be matched by sustained international support.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) also warned that the crisis is worsening, with spokesperson Tommaso Della Longa stating: "The humanitarian crisis in Lebanon is deepening."

He said around one in five people in the country are displaced, around 1.2 million, with many living in tents or shelters without reliable access to water or basic services.

"The ceasefire remains fragile. It has not restored homes or livelihoods, nor does it guarantee basic needs such as water, food, or healthcare," he said.

He warned that the IFRC emergency appeal for Lebanon is only 12.5% funded, meaning "critical support may soon be reduced when it is needed most."

He also stressed the risks faced by humanitarian workers, saying volunteers "need protection and safer access" as they continue rescue operations under dangerous conditions.

"The IFRC will continue to demand what should never have to be asked: respect and protection for humanitarian personnel," he concluded.



