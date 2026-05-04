Sirens sound in northern Israel as army says it intercepted aerial targets

Sirens sounded in northern Israel early Monday as the Israeli military said it intercepted aerial targets.

The army said the air force downed a "suspicious aerial target" before it crossed into Israeli territory.

It added that alerts for rocket and missile fire were activated over concerns about falling interception debris.

The military said interceptors were also fired toward two additional aerial targets detected in an area where Israeli forces are operating in southern Lebanon, with the outcome still under review.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it carried out 11 operations against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon "in defense of Lebanon and its people" and in response to what it described as ceasefire violations and attacks on civilians.

The group said it targeted Israeli troop concentrations in Naqoura using attack drones and shelled positions of soldiers and military vehicles in al-Bayyada, claiming direct hits.

The Israeli army has launched expanded strikes in Lebanon since March 2, soon after Hezbollah's retaliation to the Iran war, killing nearly 2,700 people and displacing over 1.6 million others, according to official Lebanese data.

On April 17, a 10-day US-mediated ceasefire took effect, which was later extended until mid-May.





