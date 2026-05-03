New Israeli attacks kill at least 7 in southern Lebanon

Smoke rises following an explosion in Lebanon, as seen from Israel (REUTERS Photo)

Fresh Israeli attacks killed at least seven people in southern Lebanon on Sunday despite an ongoing ceasefire, Lebanese media reported.

Three people were killed in an airstrike in the town of Safad al- Battikh, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) said.

Another airstrike near Tyre killed three more people—two Syrians and an Egyptian, NNA added.

Another person was killed when a drone struck a motorcycle in the same area.

On March 2, the Israeli army has launched expanded strikes in Lebanon, killing over 2,600 people and displacing over 1.6 million others, according to the Lebanese officials.

On April 17, US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, before he extended it by three weeks until May 17.