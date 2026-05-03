Fresh Israeli attacks in occupied West Bank kill 1 Palestinian, injure several others

One Palestinian was killed and five others, including a child, were injured on Sunday in Israeli attacks in Nablus, a city in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, and East Jerusalem, the Health Ministry said.

"26-year-old Nayef Firas Ziyad Samaro was killed, and four others were injured by live ammunition, during an Israeli military raid on the city of Nablus," the ministry said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that 40 Palestinians suffered suffocation from tear gas during the Israeli army raid on Nablus, with 10 of them transferred to the hospital.

Local sources told Anadolu that Israeli soldiers fired tear gas and stun grenades at civilians, medical teams, and journalists during the raid, in addition to deploying foot patrols in several areas in the city center.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, Israeli forces stormed the city, raided and searched several shops amid heavy military deployment, with no arrests reported.

In East Jerusalem, the governorate said a 13-year-old child was injured after being beaten by Israeli forces in the northern part of the city.

The child was taken to Palestine Medical Complex, where his condition was described as "moderate."

About 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in the West Bank, including around 250,000 in East Jerusalem, in settlements considered illegal under international law, according to Palestinian estimates.

More than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed and about 12,000 others injured in attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers in the West Bank since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.



















