Israeli shells target area near dam in southwestern Syria

The Israeli army fired five mortar rounds Friday toward the outskirts of a dam in a rural area of Quneitra, southwestern Syria, said local media.

"Israeli occupation forces shelled the outskirts of Mantara Dam in central Quneitra with five mortar rounds," Al-Ikhbariyag reported, adding that the outcome of the shelling was not immediately known.

The developments came despite earlier remarks by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who said talks with Israel had not reached a dead end but were progressing with difficulty due to Israel's insistence on maintaining a presence in Syrian territory.

Israeli operations in southern Syria have intensified in recent months, with near-daily reports of raids, home searches, checkpoint installations, and arrests of civilians, including children and shepherds.

Following the ouster of Bashar Al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement void and moved into the Syrian buffer zone.

Despite the new Syrian administration not issuing threats against Israel, Israeli forces have continued airstrikes in Syria, which have killed civilians and destroyed military sites, vehicles, and ammunition.