Palestinian paramedic killed in Israeli strike in Gaza despite ceasefire

A Palestinian paramedic was killed in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, the military confirmed on Thursday, amid ongoing Israeli violations of a ceasefire in the enclave.

In a statement, the army claimed that the paramedic, Ibrahim Abu Saqr, posed "an immediate threat" to its forces, without giving any further details.

It is alleged that the paramedic was a member of Hamas, without providing evidence on the claim.

The killing came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire in place since October 2025.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 824 Palestinians have been killed and 2,316 injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire.

The truce was meant to halt Israel's two-year genocidal war that has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and injured over 172,000 since October 2023.

Despite the agreement, Israel continues attacks and maintains restrictions on the entry of food, medicine and shelter materials into Gaza, where about 2.4 million Palestinians, including 1.5 million displaced, face severe humanitarian conditions.



