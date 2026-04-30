Palestinian man, son injured in Israeli occupier attack in West Bank’s Jordan Valley

A Palestinian man and his son were injured Thursday in an attack by Israeli occupiers in the northern Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank.

Occupiers assaulted the man in the Ein al-Hilweh area, causing a head injury, while his son sustained bruises across his body, local sources told Anadolu.

The two were taken to a hospital, with no immediate details available on their condition.

Several areas in the West Bank, particularly the northern Jordan Valley, have seen a rise in occupier attacks against Palestinians and their property.

According to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, 1,819 attacks were recorded in March, including 1,322 carried out by Israeli forces and 497 by occupiers.

Since October 2023, attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers in the West Bank have killed at least 1,154 Palestinians, injured about 11,750 and led to nearly 22,000 arrests, according to official Palestinian data.





