Ultra-Orthodox protesters storm military police chief’s home in southern Israel

Ultra-Orthodox protesters stormed the residence of Israel's military police chief late Tuesday, amid growing tensions over the arrest of draft evaders.

According to Israeli Army Radio, a group of Haredi protesters broke into the yard of Yuval Yamin's home in the southern city of Ashkelon, protesting recent arrests of ultra-Orthodox men accused of evading mandatory military service.

Israeli police said around 200 demonstrators gathered outside the residence.

A military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said some protesters climbed over the fence and entered the property.

The source added that Yamin was not at home during the incident, but his wife and children were inside.

Despite prior knowledge of the planned protest, police were unable to prevent the breach, the source said.

Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom described the incident as a "serious escalation" by the ultra-Orthodox community.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the incident, calling for "firm" action against those involved, in a post on US social media company X.

Defense Minister Israel Katz also denounced the storming, calling it a deliberate attack carried out while the officer's family was inside the home.

In a related development, hundreds of ultra-Orthodox protesters demonstrated at Golda Meir Junction in West Jerusalem, attempting to block roads and clashing with Israeli police, according to Channel 12.

Earlier in the evening, demonstrators also blocked Highway 4 near the entrance to Bnei Brak, chanting slogans including, "We will die and not enlist." They also raised banners reading "secularism is worse than death," according to the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

The protests come after the Israeli army resumed arrests this week of draft evaders following a lull during the war with Iran.

Police declared some of the demonstrations illegal and said two people were arrested.

Israel's Supreme Court ruled in June 2024 that Haredi must be drafted and ordered a halt to state funding for religious institutions whose students refuse to serve.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews make up roughly 13% of Israel's population of approximately 9.7 million. They do not serve in the military, citing religious devotion to Torah study.

While Israeli law requires all citizens over 18 to serve, the Haredi exemption has fueled controversy for decades — a debate that has grown sharper amid Israel's multiple wars and mounting military casualties, with secular parties demanding the ultra-Orthodox share what they call the "burden of war."