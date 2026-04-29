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News Middle East Officer killed, 3 injured in attack on police patrol in southeastern Iran

Officer killed, 3 injured in attack on police patrol in southeastern Iran

One police officer was killed and three injured in a "terrorist attack" on a patrol in Zahedan, Iran, with authorities searching for the armed assailants.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published April 29,2026
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OFFICER KILLED, 3 INJURED IN ATTACK ON POLICE PATROL IN SOUTHEASTERN IRAN

One police officer was killed and three others were injured after armed individuals opened fire on a patrol in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

First Sergeant Mohammadreza Nezamdoost was killed in what officials described as a "terrorist attack," while three other officers were wounded.

The attack occurred while the patrol was securing the area, Tasnim reported.

Efforts to identify and apprehend the assailants are ongoing, and further details are expected to be announced later.