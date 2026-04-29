Israel approves 126 illegal settlement units in northern West Bank

Israel approved on Wednesday the construction of 126 illegal settlement units in Jenin in the northern West Bank, Israeli media reported.

"Twenty years after its evacuation, a plan has been approved to build 126 permanent homes in Sanur settlement," Channel 12 said.

The move marks a renewed push to expand illegal settlement activity in the area, which had previously been evacuated as part of Israel's 2005 disengagement plan.

Yossi Dagan, head of regional council representing settlements in the northern West Bank, said Sanur "will be rebuilt."

"It will include 126 permanent homes, and in the future it will become a city in Israel," he added.