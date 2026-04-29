Iran’s missile, drone stockpiles ‘sufficient for years of war,’ lawmaker says

Iran's missile and drone stockpiles are "sufficient to sustain years of war," a senior Iranian lawmaker said Wednesday, in an interview with the semi-official Tasnim news agency.



Alaeddin Boroujerdi, deputy head of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said Tehran has yet to reveal its full capabilities.



"We have not yet shown our new cards," he said in comments carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Boroujerdi dismissed what he described as a "naval blockade," calling it ineffective, and claimed that around 120 vessels are currently waiting near the Strait of Hormuz for transit.

He added that many Iranian vessels are continuing to operate without intervention from US forces.

Referring to regional dynamics, he said the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, is as strategically significant as the Strait of Hormuz, adding that developments there could also affect maritime routes.

Boroujerdi also said Iran would not back down from what he described as its sovereign rights over the Strait of Hormuz, adding that these would be pursued in negotiations.

Separately, Hamad Akbarzadeh, political assistant to the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, said naval forces would use new capabilities in the event of any US military action against the country.

Speaking at a public gathering in the southern city of Minab on Tuesday, he warned that if the United States takes military action, the IRGC Navy would employ what he described as advanced targeting systems and new operational capabilities.

He said such capabilities could be used against large naval vessels in the region.

The US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with strikes on what it described as US interests across the region, many of them in Gulf countries.

A ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks hosted in Islamabad on April 11-12, but the negotiations ended without an agreement.

US President Donald Trump later said the truce had been extended at Pakistan's request pending a proposal from Tehran.

He signaled Monday that he was unlikely to accept Iran's latest proposal to end the war after Tehran proposed a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz while leaving questions about its nuclear program for later negotiations.