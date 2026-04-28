Dozens vandalize town hall in Netherlands amid asylum tensions

Dozens of people damaged a town hall in Loosdrecht, the Netherlands, late Monday, where asylum seekers are expected to be temporarily accommodated, according to NOS News.

Windows and entrance doors were smashed using paving stones and concrete blocks, while fences were overturned and a traffic sign was thrown through a window, authorities said.

Police reportedly arrested one suspect and are reviewing surveillance footage to identify others involved, a spokesperson said, noting the incident involved dozens of people.

Protests had taken place in the area in recent days against the planned shelter, during which police were targeted, authorities said.

The original plan to accommodate 110 asylum seekers was reduced to 70 following the demonstrations.

Their arrival has been postponed to May 6 due to security concerns and a local festival week affecting police availability.



