Iran accuses US, Israel of aggression, defends actions in Strait of Hormuz at UN

Iran's ambassador to the UN accused the US and Israel on Monday of waging an "unwarranted large-scale war of aggression" against his country, blaming them for escalating tensions and disrupting maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Addressing the UN Security Council on maritime security, Amir Saeid Iravani rejected allegations against Iran and instead pointed to what he called violations of international law by Washington and its allies.

"Since 28 February, the United States and the Israeli regime have waged an unwarranted large-scale war of aggression against Iran," Iravani said, claiming the actions violate the UN Charter and threaten both regional and global stability.

He accused the US of imposing a maritime blockade, including the seizure of Iranian commercial vessels and detention of crews—actions he characterized as illegal and akin to piracy.

"These dangerous, escalating measures violate international law…and amount to acts of aggression," he said.

Iravani said Iran, as a coastal state bordering the Strait of Hormuz, has taken "necessary and practical measures" to ensure safe navigation and prevent the waterway from being used for hostile military purposes.

The Strait of Hormuz-through which roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows-has faced major disruptions since early March after the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28. The war is currently on a halt and efforts to end it permanently are underway.

Iravani strongly rejected criticism from other countries voiced during the meeting, calling their claims baseless and politically motivated.

"These allegations…serve only to divert attention from realities on the ground," he said, accusing some delegations of applying "double standards" on maritime security.

He argued that those calling for freedom of navigation were ignoring what he described as unlawful US actions in the region.

Iravani concluded by placing responsibility for any disruption in maritime traffic squarely on the US and its allies.

"Responsibility for any disruption, obstruction or other interference with maritime transport in the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz lies directly with the aggressors, the United States and its supporters, whose unlawfully and destabilizing actions have heightened tensions and endangered maritime safety and freedom of navigation," he said.