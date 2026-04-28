DR Congo to deploy guards to secure mining areas

By James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) - The Democratic Republic of Congo, in a bid to curb the plundering of its minerals, announced plans Monday to deploy a special paramilitary unit tasked with securing the country's mining sector.

In a statement, the General Inspectorate of Mines said the unit, known as a "mining guard," will be responsible for ensuring security across the entire mineral exploitation chain, including the protection of mining sites and the secure transport of minerals from extraction zones to processing facilities and border points.

An initial investment of about $100 million has been earmarked to cover six months of training for recruits as well as their provision of adapted equipment, according to the government.

The first contingent of 2,500 to 3,000 agents is expected to be deployed in 22 provinces, with their training scheduled from June to December, the statement said.

Coverage of the main mining areas, particularly in Greater Katanga and Grande Orientale, is expected by the end of 2027.

The government envisions deploying more than 20,000 mining guards across all of the country's mining provinces by 2028.

Most of Congo's mineral resources are concentrated in the east, plagued by insecurity.

Its mineral wealth has for years made it a battleground for armed groups.

The country is the world's largest producer of coltan, with most of it coming from mines around Rubaya in the eastern part of the country seized by M23 rebels in early 2024.

The government is hoping that the initiative will strengthen control of the mining chain, fight against illicit trafficking and improve the governance of a strategic sector for the national economy.

"The objective "is to clean up the entire mining sector by eliminating practices contrary to good governance, transparency and traceability," said Inspector General of Mines Rafael Kabengele.