Bahrain urges dialogue with Iran, rejects displacement of Palestinians

Bahrain demanded "serious and constructive dialogue" to resolve tensions with Iran, while reiterating the "categorical rejection" of forced Palestinian displacement and a halt to Israeli settlement expansion.

Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said at a UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East that stability in the Middle East requires "categorical rejection of any attempts at forced displacement or altering demographic composition," as well as preventing "illegal measures or provocative practices" that could undermine peace.

He also called for a comprehensive approach to regional crises, including resolving tensions with Iran through "serious and constructive dialogue" to ensure respect for sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs and freedom of navigation. He urged Tehran to "refrain from arming or financing proxies and armed militias" and halt its missile and drone programs.

On Gaza, Al Zayani stressed the need to implement UN Security Council resolutions to end the war, consolidate a ceasefire and advance a broader peace framework.

"We reaffirm our steadfast support for the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, particularly the right to self-determination and to establish their independent sovereign state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital," said Al Zayani.

He also stressed the need to preserve the historical status of the holy sites in Jerusalem and reject actions undermining peace.