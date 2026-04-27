UN reports ‘one of highest volumes’ of Israeli firing incidents south of Blue Line in Lebanon

The UN on Monday reported 299 incidents of firing originating from Israeli forces south of the Blue Line in Lebanon, marking "one of the highest volumes" recorded since a ceasefire took effect on April 17.

Pointing to the Israeli forces' area of operation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference that "yesterday, our peacekeepers reported 299 firing incidents originating from south of the Blue Line," noting that the incident represents "one of the highest volumes since the cessation of hostilities."

Dujarric noted that no rockets were detected traveling from north to south, though UN peacekeepers in Lebanon (UNIFIL) observed one projectile interception by Israeli forces.

UN peacekeeping forces also reported clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

"We continue to urge all sides to exercise restraint and uphold the agreed cessation of hostilities," he added.

Dujarric further reported that UNIFIL personnel continue to face obstructions by the Israeli forces and said: "These conditions underscore the risks faced daily by our peacekeepers."

Highlighting the dire humanitarian situation in Lebanon, he stressed that the "continued demolitions, shelling and airstrikes continue to disrupt daily life for civilians, particularly in southern Lebanon."

He drew attention to the rising "uncertainty" faced by those who wish to return to their homes and said: "As of today, more than 115,000 displaced people remain in collective shelters across Lebanon."

Earlier Monday, the Israeli army said a Hezbollah drone exploded near its forces in southern Lebanon and that another drone was intercepted, adding there were no casualties.

More than 2,500 people have been killed and over 1.6 million displaced by Israeli attacks across Lebanon since March 2, according to Lebanese official figures.

A 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel was declared on April 17, though Tel Aviv repeatedly violated it.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said Lebanon and Israel agreed to extend the ceasefire by three weeks following a second round of talks between the two sides in Washington.