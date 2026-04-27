Israeli strikes kill 14, injure 37 in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

At least 14 people, including two children, were killed, and 37 others injured on Sunday in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting multiple areas in southern Lebanon, marking an escalation since a ceasefire took effect on April 17.

The figures were reported by the Lebanese Health Ministry and the state news agency, which also said the Israeli army carried out demolitions targeting homes and infrastructure between the towns of Yaroun and Bint Jbeil in the south.

The ministry said the strikes killed 14 people, including two children and two women, and wounded 37 others, including three women.

In the Tyre district, Israeli forces carried out an airstrike on the town of Burj Qallawiyeh, alongside gunfire toward the towns of Mansouri and Bayt al-Sayyad in the same area, the news agency said.

In the Nabatieh district, an Israeli strike targeted the town of Kfar Tebnit, while artillery shelling hit the town of Arnoun and the Ali al-Taher forest area.

Israeli warplanes also conducted raids on Zawtar al-Sharqiya in the same district, reportedly destroying a mosque and a religious hall.

In the Bint Jbeil district, Israeli forces targeted the town of Beit Yahoun, alongside three raids on Burj Qallawiyeh, one on Kafra, and another on the area between Jbal El Botm and Sadiqin, according to the agency.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in the south since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2. The region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched an air offensive on Iran on Feb. 28.

Since March 2, expanded Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed more than 2,500 people and displaced over 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities.

A 10-day truce was first announced on April 16 but was repeatedly breached by Israel.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend their ceasefire by three weeks following a second round of high-level negotiations at the White House.

























