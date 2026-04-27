Iraq’s largest bloc names Ali Al-Zaidi as prime minister candidate

The Coordination Framework, Iraq's largest parliamentary bloc, named Ali Al-Zaidi on Monday evening as its nominee for prime minister.

In a statement carried by the state news agency INA, the bloc said it held an "important" meeting on Monday at the government palace in Baghdad, describing the venue as "symbolic of the continuity of state institutions and the seat of the executive authority derived from the will of the Iraqi people."

During the meeting, the bloc leaders hailed the performance of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's government over three and a half years.

It also praised the "responsible historical positions" of State of Law Coalition leader Nouri Al-Maliki and Sudani, head of the Reconstruction and Development Coalition, for withdrawing their candidacies to lead the next government.

Maliki was previously nominated by the alliance to become Iraq's next prime minister, but the nomination was opposed by US President Donald Trump.

The bloc said the move by the two politicians reflect "commitment to higher national interests, facilitating an end to political deadlock, and enabling the Coordination Framework to select a candidate meeting the requirements of the premiership and the challenges of the current stage."

The Coordination Framework is the largest bloc in parliament, holding between 130 and 140 seats out of 329, according to recent election results.

In a separate statement carried by INA, the Iraqi presidency said President Nizar Amidi has tasked Ali Al-Zaidi with forming the new government.

Under Iraq's constitution, the prime minister-designate must form a cabinet within 30 days of being assigned and securing a vote of confidence from parliament.

















