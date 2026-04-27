9 Palestinians killed, 18 injured in Gaza amid Israeli ceasefire violations

Nine more Palestinians were killed, and 18 others injured in Gaza over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry and medical sources said Monday, as Israel continued its violations of a ceasefire in effect since last October.

In a statement, the health ministry said six people lost their lives to Israeli fire and the body of one more was recovered from under the rubble, while 18 others were injured over the past day.

The ministry said many Palestinians remain trapped under the debris of destroyed buildings or on the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them.

Medical sources earlier told Anadolu that a Palestinian was killed and another injured by Israeli army fire in the northern city of Beit Lahia.

Another Palestinian was killed after being shot by Israeli forces in Khan Younis, medical sources told Anadolu.

Witnesses said the attacks took place in areas outside Israeli army deployments in northern Gaza.

Local sources also said Israeli forces carried out demolitions of Palestinian buildings and facilities within areas under its control east of Gaza City, alongside artillery shelling and gunfire in the surrounding area.

Israeli artillery also shelled the eastern neighborhoods of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 817 Palestinians have been killed and 2,296 injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

The ceasefire was meant to halt two years of Israeli war that began in October 2023, killing at least 72,593 Palestinians and injuring 172,399, while causing widespread destruction to about 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure.



















