UN chief calls for ending 'collective amnesia' at key global nuclear conference

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday warned that the world is slipping into a dangerous complacency over nuclear weapons, as global leaders convened for a major review of the international non-proliferation regime.

Speaking at the opening of the 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) at UN headquarters in New York City, Guterres said the gathering comes at a critical moment for global security.

"This conference provides a timely opportunity to stand together and safeguard humanity from the grave threat of nuclear annihilation," he said.

"Today, a state of collective amnesia has taken hold. Nuclear sabers rattle once more. Mistrust rules the day. Hard-won norms are eroding. Arms control is dying."

Guterres pointed to alarming trends, including a rise in the number of nuclear warheads for the first time in decades, renewed consideration of nuclear testing, and signals from some governments that they may pursue nuclear weapons capabilities.

"Have we forgotten that a nuclear war cannot be won and must not be fought?" Guterres asked. "Have we forgotten that nuclear weapons make no one safer? Have we forgotten that the only reason the world did not tumble into the abyss was because leaders stood together and said: Enough?"

He called on the countries to honor their commitments under the NPT, which entered into force in 1970 and remains the cornerstone of global nuclear governance.

"Countries must keep their promises under the treaty. Without caveats. Without conditions. Without delays. Without excuses," he said.

'DISARMAMENT IS THE FOUNDATION OF PEACE'



Guterres urged nations to recommit to disarmament and non-proliferation by strengthening safeguards, reinforcing norms against nuclear testing, and empowering oversight mechanisms such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He also stressed that the treaty must evolve to address emerging risks, particularly from rapidly advancing technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

"The treaty is not a relic of a former age, frozen in amber," he said, warning that new technologies could complicate nuclear decision-making and strategic stability if left unchecked.

Closing his remarks, Guterres rejected the notion that disarmament comes after peace is achieved.

"Disarmament is not the reward for peace. Disarmament is the foundation of peace.

"So before it's too late: Let's break the collective amnesia around nuclear weapons. Let's renew faith in what we can achieve when we stand as one. Let's act with urgency to lift this cloud hanging over humanity," he said.

The NPT, which entered into force in 1970 and was extended indefinitely in 1995, aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons, promote disarmament, and encourage the peaceful use of nuclear energy. It remains a central framework for global efforts to limit nuclear proliferation.

The conference is bringing together diplomats from around the world at a time of heightened concern over nuclear risks and strategic competition.