Israeli army warns civilians against returning to southern Lebanon villages despite ceasefire

The Israeli army warned on Saturday residents of some southern Lebanese villages not to return, citing ongoing military activity despite the ceasefire that was extended this week.

"It is not permitted to approach the area of the Litani River, the Salhani Valley, and the Saluki," spokesman Avichay Adraee said on US social media company X, listing over 50 villages.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said it struck three different areas in southern Lebanon overnight, claiming to have targeted Hezbollah rocket launchers.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said the town of Houla in the Marjayoun area also came under Israeli artillery fire.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend the ceasefire by three weeks following a second round of high-level negotiations at the White House.

A 10-day truce was first announced on April 16, also breached by Israel.





