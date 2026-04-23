US told Israel that ceasefire with Israel will expire on Sunday

The United States told Israel that the recently extended ceasefire with Iran will expire on Sunday, according to Israeli media reports.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN said Wednesday that US officials conveyed to Tel Aviv that the timeframe set by President Donald Trump for Tehran is due to end within days.

Citing an unnamed diplomatic source, the broadcaster said Trump is seeking to reach understandings with Iran rather than engage in open-ended negotiations.

Israeli sources also said a breakthrough by Sunday appears unlikely.

They also described what they called "confusion" in US conduct, saying they have recently been learning about Trump's moves through media reports and his posts on social media.

Earlier Wednesday, a White House official told Fox News that the ceasefire could last between three and five days, while an Israeli source said the situation remains unclear and depends largely on Trump's decisions, according to the broadcaster.

On Tuesday, Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire with Iran following a request from Pakistan, saying it would remain in place until Tehran presents what he described as a "unified proposal."

Hostilities in the region have escalated since the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. In response, Tehran retaliated with strikes on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

Pakistan hosted talks between Washington and Tehran on April 11-12 after brokering the ceasefire on April 8. Efforts for another round of negotiations are underway, though uncertainty remains.