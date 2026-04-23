Syria, UAE leaders discuss regional security, ways to boost economic ties

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed regional security and ways to strengthen economic ties during talks Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

The two leaders reviewed regional developments and challenges while also exploring avenues to expand economic partnerships and support development efforts, the Syrian presidency said.

They also stressed the importance of coordination to maintain regional stability.

Sharaa expressed Syria's solidarity with the UAE and rejected any actions threatening its sovereignty and security, citing what he described as recent Iranian attacks, the statement said.

The UAE's state news agency WAM said the two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to advancing bilateral ties in a way that supports development and long-term growth in both countries.

The visit marks the third stop in Sharaa's Gulf tour after Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

In Doha, Sharaa held talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on bilateral ties and regional developments.

A day earlier, the Syrian president met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with discussions focusing on strengthening economic cooperation and regional connectivity projects.