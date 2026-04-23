Israeli airstrike targets car in southern Lebanon in new ceasefire violation

An Israeli airstrike targeted a car in southern Lebanon on Thursday, in a new violation of the ceasefire agreement, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The strike hit a vehicle along the road linking Nabatieh and Shoukine, said NNA, without immediately providing details on casualties or damage.

Washington is set to host a second round of ambassador-level talks later on Thursday in an effort to reach a peace agreement.

The first round on April 14, the first talks in 43 years, resulted in a temporary ceasefire and an agreement to begin direct negotiations at a later stage.

Lebanon is seeking to extend a US-announced 10-day ceasefire, which expires Sunday, that has been repeatedly violated by Israel, according to Lebanese officials.