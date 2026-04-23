 Contact Us
News Middle East Israeli airstrike targets car in southern Lebanon in new ceasefire violation

Israeli airstrike targets car in southern Lebanon in new ceasefire violation

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published April 23,2026
Subscribe
ISRAELI AIRSTRIKE TARGETS CAR IN SOUTHERN LEBANON IN NEW CEASEFIRE VIOLATION

An Israeli airstrike targeted a car in southern Lebanon on Thursday, in a new violation of the ceasefire agreement, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The strike hit a vehicle along the road linking Nabatieh and Shoukine, said NNA, without immediately providing details on casualties or damage.

Washington is set to host a second round of ambassador-level talks later on Thursday in an effort to reach a peace agreement.

The first round on April 14, the first talks in 43 years, resulted in a temporary ceasefire and an agreement to begin direct negotiations at a later stage.

Lebanon is seeking to extend a US-announced 10-day ceasefire, which expires Sunday, that has been repeatedly violated by Israel, according to Lebanese officials.