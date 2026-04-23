Israel to charge 2 Air Force technicians with spying for Iran

Two aircraft technicians serving in the Israeli military are set to be charged with spying for Iran, according to a local media report Wednesday.

Israel's state broadcaster KAN reported that the suspects were members of the Israeli Air Force working as F-15 technicians at Tel Nof Airbase near Ashdod.

The report said they are accused of "assisting the enemy during wartime," with one of the suspects potentially facing charges amounting to treason. It added that eight other soldiers at the base are under investigation on suspicion of failing to report the alleged activities despite being aware of them.

According to the report, the suspects were allegedly asked to collect information on National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and former Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

They are also accused of providing documents related to engine schematics of Israeli aircraft as well as a photograph of a flight instructor.



