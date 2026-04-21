Lebanese army chief vows to reclaim ‘every inch of land’ under Israeli occupation

Lebanon's army chief, Rodolphe Haykal, said Tuesday that Lebanon will reclaim "every inch of its land" under Israeli occupation.

Haykal made the remarks during a visit to the headquarters of the 12th Infantry Brigade in the Qobbeh area of Tripoli in northern Lebanon, where he reviewed operations and met with officers and troops, according to a military statement.

"Civil peace is the strongest weapon to protect Lebanon from the threats it faces, and that is achieved through the army's resilience and determination," he said.

"Anyone who undermines the military institution and questions its role, whether knowingly or not, serves the objectives of the Israeli occupation and stirs divisions that fuel internal strife," he added.

He vowed that "Lebanon will reclaim every inch of its land under Israeli occupation."

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since recent wars on the country.

Lebanese media reported that Washington is expected to host a second round of preliminary peace talks Thursday between Lebanon and Israel at the ambassadorial level, although no official announcement has been made.

Israel continues to violate a 10-day ceasefire announced last week by US President Donald Trump.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed 2,294 people, wounded 7,544, and displaced more than 1 million, according to official figures.