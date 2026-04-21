Israeli army claims Hezbollah targeted its positions in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army claimed Tuesday that Hezbollah fired several rockets at its positions in southern Lebanon, describing the incident as a violation of a ceasefire agreement.

A military statement said that the rockets were launched toward Israeli soldiers operating south of what it described as "the Forward Defense Line" in the area of Rab al-Thalathine.

Israeli forces responded by striking the launcher used in the attack, the statement added.

The army also said that sirens in northern Israel, including in the areas of Kfar Yuval and Ma'ayan Baruch, were likely triggered by the interception of a drone launched from Lebanon before it crossed into Israel.

"The launches constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement," the statement said.

There was no comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli claims.

On Sunday, the Israeli army published a map outlining what it called a "forward defense line," showing where its forces are operating in southern Lebanon.

The army had earlier referred to a "Yellow Line" in Lebanon, similar to a designation used in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli media reported that the so-called yellow line is an unofficial boundary drawn south of the Litani River, running parallel to the Blue Line along the border and extending between 4 and 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory.

The line stretches from Naqoura in the west to Khiam in the northeast, passing through towns including Shaqra, Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil, and Adaisseh, according to the reports.

The total area between the so-called yellow and blue lines is not clear, but Israeli media reported that Israeli forces are present in about 55 towns and villages in southern Lebanon.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Friday that Israel intends to maintain control over all areas it has occupied in southern Lebanon during the latest offensive.

US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon on Thursday following calls with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed 2,294 people, injured 7,544 others, and displaced more than one million, according to official figures.