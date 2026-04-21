Israeli army blows up public school in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

The Israeli army destroyed a public school building in the southern Lebanese town of Khiam, in a new violation of a temporary ceasefire, Lebanese media reported on Tuesday.

The state-run National News Agency said Israeli forces rigged the building with explosives and detonated it overnight, completely levelling the structure.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the incident.

Since March 2, Israel has carried out an offensive in Lebanon that has killed around 2,300 people, wounded more than 7,500, and displaced over 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities.

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon following calls with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.