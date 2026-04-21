IRAN SAYS 3 UNEXPLODED US BOMBS DEFUSED IN COUNTRYS WEST

Iran says 3 unexploded US bombs defused in country's west

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said its discovery and neutralization unit defused three unexploded US-made MK-84 aircraft bombs in the country's western region.

Citing the IRGC, Iran's state-run broadcaster IRIB reported that the bombs were defused in Lorestan province.

The MK-84, a 2,000-pound (900 kg) bomb, is capable of creating craters up to 11 meters (36 feet) deep upon detonation.

This came as hostilities escalated in the region after the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. In response, Tehran retaliated with strikes on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

The war has been on hold since Washington and Tehran announced a two-week, Pakistan-mediated ceasefire on April 8, which is set to expire on Wednesday.