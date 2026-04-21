Hezbollah says it attacked northern Israel in response to ceasefire violations

Lebanon's Hezbollah group said Tuesday it targeted northern Israel for the first time since a ceasefire took effect, describing the attack as a response to repeated Israeli violations.

The group said in a statement that its fighters struck an Israeli artillery position in the settlement of Kfar Giladi in northern Israel with a rocket barrage and a swarm of attack drones.

It said the artillery site was the source of recent shelling targeting the town of Yahmar al-Shaqif in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah said the attack came in response to "blatant and documented Israeli violations that have exceeded 200 breaches" since the ceasefire came into effect on Friday.

According to the group, the violations included attacks on civilians and the destruction of homes and villages in southern Lebanon.

A 10-day ceasefire took effect between Lebanon and Israel on Friday.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the following day that Israel intends to maintain control over all areas it occupied in southern Lebanon during the latest offensive.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed 2,294 people, wounded 7,544, and displaced more than 1 million, according to official figures.