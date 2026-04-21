Druze leader in Israel criticizes government over treatment of community

The spiritual leader of Israel's Druze community, Mowafaq Tarif, on Tuesday criticized the government of Benjamin Netanyahu over unfair policies toward the community.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported that Tarif pointed to housing shortages and the government's refusal to connect thousands of Druze homes to the electricity grid, citing issues including a lack of building permits and planning constraints.

"The sacrifices of members of the community for Israel's security are met with unjust government policies," Tarif said.

He made the remarks during a memorial ceremony for soldiers killed in action held at a military cemetery in Isfiya in northern Israel, which was marked by tension and sharp criticism of the government.

The annual memorial precedes Israel's Independence Day, which marks the establishment of the state on occupied Palestinian land and is observed on Wednesday according to the Hebrew calendar.

"Hundreds of gravestones in military cemeteries are the clearest evidence of the central role and deep contribution of the Druze community in protecting the state's security," Tarif said.

He added: "But these great sacrifices have not changed the difficult reality in Druze villages."

"Thousands of homes remain unconnected to the electricity grid, reflecting a significant gap between the duties of military service and the basic civil rights the community has demanded for years without success," he said.

Tarif has previously called for international intervention in Syria, claiming that Druze in Suwayda province in southern Syria face "terrorist attacks."

Syrian authorities have repeatedly said they guarantee equal rights for all groups and accused Israel of using the Druze as a pretext to interfere in Syrian affairs.

The broadcaster said the criticism extended beyond official remarks, with some attendees loudly interrupting a speech by Energy Minister Eli Cohen in protest over policies including home demolitions in Druze towns.

Protesters conveyed a direct message to the government that "the threat to demolish our homes comes from within, not from external rockets," referring to planning and construction regulations affecting Druze communities.

They said the government sends members of the community to serve in the military reserves to protect Israel while issuing demolition orders against their homes.

Protesters called for an end to the policy and urged comprehensive solutions to planning, housing, and electricity issues affecting Druze villages.

Thousands of Druze citizens serve in the Israeli army, and some have been killed in Gaza, Lebanon, and elsewhere. Community leaders have repeatedly criticized successive governments over their treatment.