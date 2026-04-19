Lebanese army reopens key routes disrupted by Israeli attacks

Following damage caused by weeks of Israeli strikes, the Lebanese army said its specialized units have fully reopened the Khardali-Nabatieh road in southern Lebanon and partially restored access to the Burj Rahal-Tyre bridge.

Restoration work on the Tayr Falsah-Tyre bridge is also ongoing in coordination with the National Litani River Authority, the army said in a statement carried by Lebanon's state-run National News Agency.

It added that efforts to reopen roads, dismantle barriers, and uphold internal security are continuing.

Since March 2, Israel has waged an offensive on Lebanon that has killed some 2,300 people, wounded over 7,500, and displaced over 1 million, according to the latest official figures from Lebanon.

A 10-day temporary ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that took effect last Thursday has been followed by reported violations.



