Israeli occupiers torch Palestinian home in West Bank, assault elderly woman

Israeli occupiers torched a Palestinian home Saturday in the occupied West Bank, as an elderly Palestinian woman was assaulted in a separate attack as three of her sons were detained by the Israeli army.

Sources told Anadolu that a group of Israeli occupiers stormed the town of Turmus Ayya in northeastern Ramallah and set fire to a house belonging to a Palestinian family before residents confronted them and forced them to withdraw.

The occupiers also burned a vehicle belonging to another family. No injuries were reported.

Turmus Ayya has repeatedly come under attack by Israeli occupiers, who target Palestinian homes and property while seizing large areas of land for settlement expansion.

In a separate incident, an elderly Palestinian woman suffered bruises after Israeli occupiers attacked her in the Wadi Khneis area in eastern Hebron while Palestinians were farming their land, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Palestinian Red Crescent transferred the woman to a medical center for treatment.

Israeli forces later detained three of her sons.

Elsewhere, the Israeli army detained a young Palestinian from the village of Beit Dajan in eastern Nablus after severely beating him near the entrance to the village, said Wafa.

Israeli forces also raided eastern Nablus and detained Yazan Jabr two days after his release from Israeli prison following six months in detention.

An Anadolu correspondent said Israeli soldiers stormed Jabr's home while relatives and friends were receiving him after his release.

Israeli forces fired stun grenades and tear gas during the raid, but no injuries were reported.

Violence by Israeli occupiers and Israeli forces has escalated since October 2023, killing more than 1,148 Palestinians, wounding 11,750 and leading to nearly 22,000 arrests.