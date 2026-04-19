Israeli army releases map of 'forward defense line,' troop positions in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army published a map outlining what it called a "forward defense line," showing where its forces are operating in southern Lebanon.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the area of Israeli incursion extends eastward to what the military calls the "Cristofani Ridge," about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) from Mount Hermon, overlooking the Beirut-Damascus Road.

The zone also stretches to the town of Khiam and the Beaufort area in central southern Lebanon, reaching Ras al-Bayda in the west, the report said.

The military did not specify the total size of the area, but Defense Minister Israel Katz has said the incursion extends about 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory.

A military statement revealed the "forward defense line" where the forces are operating in southern Lebanon, claiming the goal is to prevent "direct threats" to northern Israeli communities.

It added that at present, five military divisions and naval forces are operating simultaneously south of the line "in order to dismantle Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites and to prevent direct threats to communities in northern Israel."

The army had earlier referred to a "Yellow Line" in Lebanon, similar to a designation used in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli media reported the so-called yellow line is an unofficial boundary drawn south of the Litani River, running parallel to the Blue Line along the border and extending between 4 and 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory.

The line stretches from Naqoura in the west to Khiam in the northeast, passing through towns including Shaqra, Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil, and Adaisseh, according to the reports.

The total area between the so-called yellow and blue lines is not clear, but Israeli media have reported that Israeli forces are present in about 55 towns and villages in southern Lebanon.

Katz said Friday that Israel intends to maintain control over all areas it has occupied in southern Lebanon during the latest offensive.

US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon Thursday following calls with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 2,294 people, wounded 7,544, and displaced more than 1 million, according to official figures.





















