Israel preparing to strike energy facilities if Iran truce collapses: Report

Israel, along with its ally the US, is preparing for a possible collapse of the ceasefire with Iran, with energy facilities could be potential targets, local media reported on Sunday.

"There is close coordination between the two sides, and if fighting resumes, the targets will also include Iranian energy facilities," the Israeli newspaper Maariv said, citing a senior unnamed Israeli military official.

"Iran insists on its previous position regarding its right to uranium enrichment, and there is no optimism among mediators" in talks between Washington and Tehran, the report claimed.

On Feb. 28, the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran, killing more than 3,300 people. Tehran retaliated with strikes on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

The war was brought to a halt on April 8 under a two-week ceasefire mediated by Pakistan.

Washington and Tehran held rare direct talks in Pakistan last weekend, but the talks ended without any agreement. Mediators are seeking to hold another round of discussions in Islamabad.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Sunday that major differences remain between Tehran and Washington despite progress in negotiations.





