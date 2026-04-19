Iran set to reopen airspace in 4 stages

Iran's airspace will be reopened in four phases, according to the country's aviation authority.

Phase one will allow transit flights to resume, followed by flights from airports in eastern Iran in phase two, state-run broadcaster IRIB reported on Sunday.

Phase three will restore operations at the Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini airports, while the fourth and final phase will include flights from airports in the country's west.

"Airline ticket sales are currently suspended, and people should pay attention to … official announcements for the latest airport status and ticket purchase options," IRIB cited the Civil Aviation Organization's deputy director as saying.

It did not give a timeline for when the reopening will start.

Citing the Civil Aviation Organization, the semi-official Mehr news agency also reported Saturday that flight operations at airports across the country will be gradually restored, based on the technical and operational readiness of both military and civilian authorities, in order to resume passenger flight services.

On Feb. 28, the U.S. and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran, and Tehran retaliated with strikes on Israel and other regional countries hosting U.S. assets.

The war has been on hold since April 8, when Pakistan mediated a two-week ceasefire.

Washington and Tehran held talks in Pakistan last weekend towards a lasting peace, and efforts for another session in Islamabad are underway.





