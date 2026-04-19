Iran says US policies hinder talks, sees no prospect for progress: Media

Motorists ride past a giant billboard of slain Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Valiasr Square in Tehran on April 19, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Iran said Sunday that US demands, shifting positions, a continued naval blockade, and threatening rhetoric have hindered progress in negotiations, adding that there are no clear signs of a breakthrough under current conditions.

The US demands are "excessive, unreasonable, and unrealistic," the state news agency IRNA said, accusing Washington of repeatedly changing its stances and maintaining "contradictory positions" throughout the talks.

The continued naval blockade constitutes "a violation of the ceasefire agreement and has further complicated efforts to advance the negotiations," the agency added, noting that US threatening rhetoric "has contributed to the lack of progress."

"Under these conditions, there are no clear signs of fruitful negotiations," the report said.

Iran also dismissed the US media narrative about the talks, describing them as part of a "media game" aimed at shifting blame and increasing pressure on Tehran.

Earlier, a White House official told Anadolu that US Vice President JD Vance and special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Pakistan for a new round of negotiations with Iran.

US President Donald Trump told Fox News that meetings are scheduled for Tuesday in Islamabad, possibly extending into Wednesday.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely disrupted since the US-Israeli war against Iran began Feb. 28.

Washington imposed a naval blockade on Iran on April 13.