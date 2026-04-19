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News Middle East Iran arrests 4 for alleged import of Starlink satellite internet equipment

Iran arrests 4 for alleged import of Starlink satellite internet equipment

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published April 19,2026
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IRAN ARRESTS 4 FOR ALLEGED IMPORT OF STARLINK SATELLITE INTERNET EQUIPMENT
(File Photo)

Iranian authorities on Sunday detained four people, including two foreign nationals, in the country's northwest for importing satellite internet devices and alleged "intelligence cooperation" with US-Israeli-linked networks.

In a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, the public prosecutor of Jolfa County in northwestern Iran claimed that the foreign nationals imported satellite internet equipment, including Starlink, which is considered a criminal offence in the country.

The arrests come amid a weeks-long and widespread internet blackout in Iran.

Hundreds of Iranians have been detained on accusations of cooperating "with the enemy" since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, which has killed more than 3,300 people since Feb. 28.