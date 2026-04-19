Another Israeli soldier killed, 9 injured in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

An Israeli reserve soldier was killed and nine others injured in southern Lebanon, the Israeli army said Sunday, amid ongoing violations of a temporary ceasefire.

The army said Master Sgt. Lidor Porat, 31, was killed during an incident, and tht nine soldiers were wounded in the same incident, including one in serious condition.

The latest casualty brings the number of Israeli soldiers killed to 15 since March 2, when Israel expanded its attacks on Lebanon.

A 10-day temporary ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect at midnight Thursday local time.

US President Donald Trump had announced that the two sides had agreed to the truce.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel accepted the ceasefire but would continue to maintain its presence in areas it occupies in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army has continued to carry out strikes, claiming to target Hezbollah, despite the ceasefire.



