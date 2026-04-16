Israeli airstrikes destroy last remaining crossing in southern Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes destroyed a key bridge linking southern Lebanon with the rest of the country on Thursday, in the latest attacks targeting infrastructure in the country, Lebanese media reported.

The National News Agency said warplanes carried out two consecutive strikes targeting the Qasmiyeh Bridge, the last remaining crossing connecting the Tyre area with the city of Sidon, completely destroying it.

Earlier, a drone strike targeted the same area near the bridge before Thursday's attack, the agency added.

The Qasmiyeh Bridge is one of the most strategic crossings in southern Lebanon, linking western, central, and eastern sectors and serving as a key route for people, vehicles, and goods. It had previously sustained damage from Israeli airstrikes before being completely destroyed.

Israel has continued attacks across Lebanon following a cross-border strike by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a November 2024 ceasefire agreement.

Lebanese health authorities say more than 2,160 people have been killed, with over 7,000 injured and well over one million displaced since March.





