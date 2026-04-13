Israel’s Netanyahu picks his military secretary as new Mossad chief

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to appoint his military secretary, Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman, as the next head of the Mossad intelligence agency.

Netanyahu's office said the advisory committee for senior appointments, headed by former Supreme Court President Asher Grunis, approved Gofman's candidacy.

"Following the committee's approval, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed the appointment letter for the next Mossad chief, Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman, who will assume his position on June 2, 2026, for a term of five years," the office said in a statement cited by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Gofman currently serves as Netanyahu's military secretary and is expected to take over leadership of Israel's most sensitive security positions, succeeding David Barnea.





