Poland’s premier hails Hungary vote as blow to authoritarian rule

Hungary's election shows that Europe is not on an inevitable path toward authoritarian rule, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said ⁠on Monday, after the ⁠center-right Tisza party ended Viktor Orban's 16-year grip on power.

"Everyone feared there was a trend toward authoritarian, corrupt ⁠regimes," Tusk said while on an official visit to South Korea, according to Polish state-owned news agency PAP.

"That's not the case. First Warsaw, then Bucharest, Chisinau, now Budapest."

In 2025, centrist Nicusor Dan won a presidential election in Romania and Moldova's pro-European ruling party won ⁠a ⁠resounding victory over its Russia-aligned rival.

Tusk had repeatedly criticized Orban's government for its close ties with Moscow.

"I'm glad that this part of Europe is showing that we are not doomed to corrupt and authoritarian governments, because that's what Victor ⁠Orban's government unfortunately became after many years in power."

Neighbors Poland and Hungary are linked by their long, shared history, close trade ties and cooperation within the European Union and NATO.

Tusk said he had spoken ⁠with ‌Tisza leader ‌Peter Magyar to congratulate him ⁠on his victory.

"We briefly ‌discussed his visit to Warsaw," Tusk said.

"As you know, he ⁠long ago chose Warsaw ⁠as his first visit for quite obvious ⁠reasons. I think our relationship will be absolutely exceptional."





















