Israeli airstrike kills 4 in southern Lebanese town

Four people were killed and three injured in an Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese town of Maaroub, Lebanon's Health Ministry said early Monday.

The latest figures came after the ministry said Sunday that 35 people were killed and 152 wounded in Israeli strikes over the past 24 hours.

It said the fatalities brought the death toll since March 2 to 2,055, with 6,588 injured.

The Israeli army has pounded Lebanon with deadly airstrikes since the Hezbollah group launched a cross-border attack on March 2 amid escalating regional tensions following a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran.

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to escalate attacks across Lebanon unless Hezbollah is disarmed and a peace agreement "that endures for generations" is reached.

Lebanon's presidency said Friday that Beirut and Tel Aviv agreed to hold their first meeting in Washington on April 14, a move condemned by Hezbollah.



