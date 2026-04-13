Ceasefire with Iran could collapse 'in very short time,' Israeli premier says

The ceasefire agreement with Iran could collapse "in a very short time," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a cabinet meeting on Monday, a day after the end of talks between Tehran and Washington without an agreement.

According to Channel 12, Netanyahu also expressed Tel Aviv's support for a US blockade on Iranian ports that will take effect at 1400GMT on Monday.

"I spoke yesterday with Vice President J.D. Vance. He made it clear that the main issue is the removal of all enriched material and ensuring that there is no more enrichment," he said, stating that this point is important for Israel as well.

Netanyahu claimed that under the deal with Tehran, the US and Israel would halt their strikes and "the Iranians would immediately open the gates."

"They did not do that," he alleged.

Washington and Tehran, which agreed on a two-week ceasefire last week, held rare direct talks in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Saturday to end the war that started on Feb. 28. The talks, however, ended early Sunday without any agreement.