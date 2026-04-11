Israeli tanks shell Daraa province in southern Syria

Israeli forces shelled the area surrounding the town of Jamla in Daraa province, southern Syria, Alikhbaria TV reported on Friday.

Israeli tanks are shelling the area around the town of Jamla in the western Daraa countryside, the channel reported, without providing further details.

Syrian authorities had not commented on the report as of 1855GMT.

Israeli forces target Syrian territory almost daily, carrying out ground incursions, particularly in rural areas of Quneitra and Daraa in southern Syria, detaining civilians, setting up checkpoints to search and question passersby, and damaging agricultural land.

Israel has illegally occupied most of Syria's Golan Heights since 1967 and, following the ouster of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, announced the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement and moved to occupy the Syrian buffer zone.

Syrians say the continued Israeli violations are undermining efforts to restore stability and hindering government attempts to attract investment to improve the country's economy.