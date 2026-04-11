Israel kills 6 in fresh airstrike on central Gaza refugee camp

At least six people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a police station in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, Palestinian media reported early Saturday.

According to the reports, Israeli warplanes struck the police facility in the camp, marking another violation of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The attack resulted in the deaths of six people, while many others were wounded.

The Israeli army has not immediately commented on the airstrike.

The latest attack comes as Israel continues to violate the ceasefire by attacking Gaza.



