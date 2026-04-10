No Iranian team in Pakistan or talks with US until attacks on Lebanon stopped

The Iranian negotiating team has not arrived in the Pakistani capital Islamabad and has no plans to attend peace talks with the US until Israel stops bombing Lebanon, Iran's Fars News Agency reported, citing a knowledgeable source.

The news agency denied reports from some US media outlets that an Iranian negotiating delegation had arrived in Islamabad.

Citing the unnamed source, the agency claimed that Iran has officially informed Pakistani authorities that it will not participate in peace talks with the US in Islamabad until a ceasefire is established in Lebanon.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that an Iranian delegation had arrived in Islamabad to begin negotiations with Washington.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also stated that any talks aimed at ending the war between Iran, the US and Israel would be contingent on Washington honoring ceasefire commitments on all fronts, particularly in Lebanon.

The latest developments came as Israeli attacks on Lebanon intensified despite ongoing diplomatic efforts linked to a two-week ceasefire announced Tuesday by the US and Iran and brokered by Pakistan.

While Pakistani mediators and Tehran said the truce also covered Lebanon, Washington and Tel Aviv denied that.

The Israeli army has intensified attacks across Lebanon since Wednesday, killing at least 303 people and injuring 1,150 others, according to the Lebanese Civil Defense.

The expanded Israeli offensive on Lebanon since March 2 has killed 1,888 people and wounded 6,092 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.