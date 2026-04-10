Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli positions as sirens sound in Israel

Hezbollah said early Friday that it had targeted several Israeli military positions and settlements, with Israeli media reporting that rockets launched from Lebanon triggered sirens in northern and central Israel.

Israeli Channel 12 said one rocket was intercepted over the Tel Aviv area after sirens sounded across central Israel, including greater Tel Aviv, while another fell in an open area.

Earlier Thursday, Yedioth Ahronoth said around 60 rockets had been fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel since the morning.

Israeli media said sirens were activated in the cities of Nahariya, Kiryat Shmona, and Haifa, as well as in settlements near the Lebanese border, including Avivim, Manara, Margaliot, Metula, and Kfar Giladi.

Separately, in a series of statements issued late Thursday and early Friday, Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli troop concentrations in the southern Lebanese town of Taybeh, near the Jibia point opposite Mays al-Jabal, and in the areas of Mujammaa Moussa Abbas, Shumran Hill, Site 17, and Tahrir Triangle around Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon.

The group also said it fired rockets for the third time at the settlement of Avivim in northern Israel.

Hezbollah said the attacks were carried out in response to Israel's violation of the ceasefire agreement, adding that its response would continue until "the US-Israeli aggression" against Lebanon ends.

The Israeli army escalated airstrikes across Lebanon since Wednesday, killing at least 303 people and injuring 1,150 others despite the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran.

While Pakistani mediators and Tehran said the ceasefire includes Lebanon, Washington and Tel Aviv denied this.

The expanded Israeli offensive on Lebanon since March 2 has killed 1,888 people and wounded 6,092 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.



