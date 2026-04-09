UN chief condemns Israeli strikes in Lebanon after civilian deaths

UN Secretary General António Guterres condemned Israel's large-scale airstrikes in Lebanon, saying they had killed and injured hundreds of civilians, including children, and damaged civilian infrastructure.



Guterres "unequivocally condemns the massive strikes," his spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, said in a statement published on Wednesday.



"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the loss of civilian lives and is deeply alarmed by the mounting toll on civilians."



Despite a ceasefire in the Iran conflict, Israel launched major strikes on targets in Lebanon, including in the capital Beirut. At least 182 people were killed, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.



The Israeli military said it targeted Hezbollah commanders and military infrastructure, while Lebanese authorities said many civilians were among the casualties.



Unlike Iran, the United States and Israel do not consider Lebanon to be covered by the agreed two-week ceasefire. Iran is considering withdrawing from the truce, according to the Iranian news agency Fars.



