Israeli occupiers shoot dead Palestinian during clashes in northern West Bank

Israeli occupiers shot dead a Palestinian man during clashes in the northern West Bank, a Palestinian official said on Wednesday.

Mutez Bisharat, an official at the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in charge of the Tubas and Northern Jordan Valley files, said in a statement that Israeli occupiers set up an illegal outpost near Tubas between the villages of Tayasir and Al Aqaba.

He said the Palestinian, Alaa Khaled Subaih, was shot dead by the occupiers during clashes near the outpost.

Bisharat added that Israeli forces took the victim's body into custody following the incident.

He also said large groups of occupiers gathered in the area under the protection of Israeli forces, noting that tensions remain high.

According to the official, the Israeli army declared Tayasir and Al-Aqaba a closed military zone and launched a large-scale operation, raiding the area with bulldozers and conducting house searches.





